CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Issues Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 77.58% and a negative return on equity of 169.87%.

Shares of CVSI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 338,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,345. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

