CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

