Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.