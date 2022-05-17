CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

