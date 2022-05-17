Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

