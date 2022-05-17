DA Davidson Cuts Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Price Target to $5.50

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 418.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BRDS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,037. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

