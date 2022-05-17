DA Davidson Trims Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Target Price to $5.50

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 418.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BRDS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 237,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,037. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

