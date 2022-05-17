Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

