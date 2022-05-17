Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a one year low of $242.11 and a one year high of $415.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.31.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Daily Journal (Get Rating)
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
