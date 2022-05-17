Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a one year low of $242.11 and a one year high of $415.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.31.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

