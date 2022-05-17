Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DNKEY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

DNKEY stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

