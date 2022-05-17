DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

DRIO opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $9,357,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,068,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

