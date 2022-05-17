Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Daseke by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Daseke has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

