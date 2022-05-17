Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

DTST stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 68,547,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

