Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Datasea stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,144. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Datasea had a negative net margin of 79.04% and a negative return on equity of 233.06%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

