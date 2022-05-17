David H. Devilliers III Sells 350 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $19,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,198.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

