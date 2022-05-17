Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($14.58) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.83 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

