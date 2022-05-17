DCC plc (LON:DCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 119.93

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.48) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,358 ($78.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,913.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,989.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,205.29 ($88.82).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

