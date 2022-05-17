Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $29.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of DK opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,921. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Delek US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

