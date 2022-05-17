Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DROOF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.48) to GBX 163 ($2.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.