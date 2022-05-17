Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £36,855 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($45,432.69).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deliveroo alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($52,785.70).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($54,811.69).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 98.94 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. Deliveroo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.02 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.89).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.48) to GBX 163 ($2.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.