Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Buy”

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($83.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($157.29) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €56.00 ($58.33) to €51.00 ($53.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

