Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 20,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 690.5% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

