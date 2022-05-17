Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

