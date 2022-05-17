DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.