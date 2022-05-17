Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DRMAW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.70.

