Desjardins Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$11.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

