Desjardins Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

