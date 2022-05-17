Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

Shares of USA opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.53.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

