Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 210

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.
ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.63 ($2.90).
abrdn stock opened at GBX 190.05 ($2.34) on Monday. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.