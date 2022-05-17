Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 210

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.63 ($2.90).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 190.05 ($2.34) on Monday. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,126.23). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,372.93). Over the last three months, insiders bought 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

