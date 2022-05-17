Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $74.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cabot stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 23.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 37.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

