Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price to GBX 210

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

SLFPF remained flat at $$2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. abrdn has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

