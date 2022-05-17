Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.17) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.50) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.32 ($7.62).

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.53 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.49. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.44).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

