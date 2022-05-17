Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($21.88) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

