DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $525.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $630.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.74% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.65.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $324.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.80. DexCom has a 52-week low of $302.61 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,689. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $78,054,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

