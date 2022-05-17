DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:DHX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

