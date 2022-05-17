Diageo (DGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($57.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($55.47) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($54.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,867 ($47.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,829.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,811.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,175.57). Insiders have bought 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

