Diageo (DGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($57.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($55.47) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..
- 4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($53.62) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($54.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,867 ($47.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,829.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,811.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67).
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,175.57). Insiders have bought 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 in the last quarter.
