Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 67.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 154,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

