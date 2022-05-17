Diploma (LON:DPLM) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($30.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,600 ($32.05). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,133.33 ($38.63).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,472 ($30.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 43.83. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,354 ($29.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,675.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,895.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.