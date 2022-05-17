DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director Buys $7,708,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DISH Network stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 106.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 73,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $3,227,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.