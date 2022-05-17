Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diversey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.