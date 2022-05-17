Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.20 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

