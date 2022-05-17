Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DLTR stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.