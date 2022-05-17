Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Domo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,287. Domo has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 58.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $10,827,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.