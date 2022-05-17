Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Domo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,287. Domo has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 58.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $10,827,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

