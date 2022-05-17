Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

