Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.

DIIBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.27 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

