Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.63) to GBX 950 ($11.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
