Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $18.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms recently commented on DREUF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.