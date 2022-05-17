Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to report $172.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Ducommun posted sales of $160.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $703.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.58 million to $706.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $751.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.90 million to $755.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

DCO stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $533.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $974,862. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

