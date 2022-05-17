Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 383,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

