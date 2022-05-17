Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

DNB opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

